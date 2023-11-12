Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

