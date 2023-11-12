Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,941,000 after buying an additional 560,296,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,050,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,033,000 after purchasing an additional 684,773 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

