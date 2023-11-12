Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

