ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Boosted by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,744.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 2.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $63,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $634.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $636.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.84.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $293,945.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,057.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,392. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

