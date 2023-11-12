Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3,678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $197.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.46.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

