Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,115 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Under Armour by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $7.38 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

