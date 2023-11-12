Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 6,982.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BPT opened at $3.53 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

