Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

