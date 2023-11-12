Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 858 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day moving average of $156.41. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

