Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 1.63% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEIX stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $24.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.