Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 1,555 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,405.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,359.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,318.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

