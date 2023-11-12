Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 1.8 %

CSX stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.