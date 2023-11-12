Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $14.09 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $677,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.5 %

V opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average is $235.57. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.