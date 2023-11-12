Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after buying an additional 234,898 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

