Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.63 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,781,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,345,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $665.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

