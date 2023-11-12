Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

SCHO opened at $47.86 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

