Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLV opened at $59.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.