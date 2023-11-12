Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

