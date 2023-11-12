Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

