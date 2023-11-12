Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,010 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.80. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.