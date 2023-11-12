Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

