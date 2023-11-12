Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $211,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

GWW opened at $792.25 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $711.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $715.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

