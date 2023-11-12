Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.80 and a one year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.