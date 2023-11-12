Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

