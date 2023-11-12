Short Interest in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Decreases By 59.4%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AgileThought Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgileThought has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alexander R. Rossi sold 279,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIL. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in AgileThought during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AgileThought by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

