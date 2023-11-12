Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Expands By 53.4%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alset by 155.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Alset stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Alset has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 160.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter.

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

