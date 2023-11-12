Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Grows By 41.3%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,660,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 71,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 190.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,527.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 650,182 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 632,260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the airline’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 693.7% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

