Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Drops By 36.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 741,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.63.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.