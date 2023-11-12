Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Declines By 42.9%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCEKF

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.