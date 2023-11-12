Short Interest in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Declines By 62.1%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of WAVE opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

