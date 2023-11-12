Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Declines By 49.8%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 235,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

The Glimpse Group Trading Down 4.0 %

VRAR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 117.08% and a negative net margin of 211.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on The Glimpse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.87 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

