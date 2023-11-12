Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 232.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $199.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $170.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $38,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.