Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 232.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $199.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $170.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
