Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Grows By 474.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,600 shares, an increase of 474.1% from the October 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,524,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

