Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Drops By 26.6%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

