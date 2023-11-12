Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Drops By 26.6%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Woori Financial Group stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Woori Financial Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.