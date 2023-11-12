SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

