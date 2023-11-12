Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $115.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

