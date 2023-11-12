SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $322.05 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $322.05 million and $65.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.18 or 1.00008791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001733 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004849 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24978931 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $50,768,022.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

