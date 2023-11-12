Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $342,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $118,879,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $108,711,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $106,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

