Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $232.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

