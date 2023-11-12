Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,204 shares of company stock worth $7,034,757. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

