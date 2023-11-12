Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABT opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.