Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Danaher by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,461 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 43.4% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 217,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,545,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,211,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,677,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $235.92. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.