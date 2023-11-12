Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

