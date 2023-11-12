Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH opened at $2.36 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $322.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

