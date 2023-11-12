Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 1,108 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 621,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

