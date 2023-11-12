Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 2,082 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 19.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $1,834,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6,778.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 83,370 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.