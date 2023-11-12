Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 62 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $533.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.67 and its 200 day moving average is $491.79. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $534.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

