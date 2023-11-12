Smithfield Trust Co Makes New Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,629,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 238.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $122,430.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $1,869,185. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.