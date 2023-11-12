Smithfield Trust Co Sells 11,061 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

HBAN opened at $10.27 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

