Smithfield Trust Co Sells 310 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.18. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

